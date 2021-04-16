Woodhull man charged with criminal mischief, leaving scene of an accident

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Timothy Decker, 35, has been charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident involving a utility pole.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on March 10 Decker struck a pole on CR 102 north of Merring Road and left the scene without reporting the accident.

The accident caused a power outage in the Woodhull area that lasted several hours and caused damage in excess of $9,000.

Decker was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision and Fail to Keep Right.

Decker was released on an Appearance Ticket directing him to Woodhull Town Court at a later date.