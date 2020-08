ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Sarah Casselbury of Woodhull was arrested by New York State Police after a Walmart loss prevention worker claimed she walked past the registers with $214.68 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave without paying for it.

State Police say Casselbury, who was with her son, was arrested for Petit Larceny and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Erwin court at a later date.