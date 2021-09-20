Wyalusing man arrested for strangling woman

STANDING STONE TWP, Pa. (WETM) – James Walters, 25, was arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for strangling a 23-year-old woman.

Just before 3 p.m. on September 17, Bradford County Deputies responded to the area of US Highway 6 and Rummerfield Creek Road in Standing Stone Township for a domestic incident.

Walters was arrested and charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The arrest report said there was also $400 of windshield damage to a car.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office told 18 News that Walters is being held on $50,000 bail.

18 News is working on getting more information on this story and will provide updates as they become available.