Wyalusing man sentenced for assaulting woman; threatened to burn down her home

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – James Clary, 48, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 23 months, plus court costs, restitution of $5,550 for Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Clary’s sentencing was announced by the Bradford County District Attorney’s office on Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Clary drug a 44-year-old woman up the stairs by her hair, struck her on the face approximately three times, then choked her with his hands on Jan. 2, 2020.

Police say Clary told the victim at the time that “he would rape her” and “burn down her and her children’s homes if she contacted the police.”

The victim’s phone was smashed during the incident and an engagement ring worth approximately $5,400 was also stolen, along with an unknown amount of cash.

Clary was initially charged with felony strangulation, felony theft, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor simple assault.