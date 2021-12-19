Yates County man arrested on child endangerment charges

BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 15, Yates County Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident that occurred along the roadside.

Deputies arrived at Earls Hill Road around 9:20 p.m. to find the victim laying on the road with possible injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old, Alexander Schroo, was later located on Himrod Road where he was arrested and transported to the Yates County Jail where he is being held for CAP Court.

Schroo has been charged with Assault in the third degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child.