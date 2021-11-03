Yates County Man on the run from Police; possibly armed with knives

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Clarence L. Blount, 59, of Dundee, for felony charges out of Yates County Superior Court.

Blount is described as a black male, has black hair, brown eyes, and stands about 5’9.

Police say Blount is known to drive a green 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, with a plate of HWE9668.

According to Police, Blount is known to keep knives in his truck for protection.

Anyone with information relating to this case please contact Yates County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-536-5176

If Blount is located, please contact the Yates County Sheriff’s Department at (315)536-4438.

This is an ongoing search, 18News will have the latest as more information becomes available.