Yates County woman arrested for trying to defraud Social Services

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to defraud the Department of Social Services.

Jacqueline VanWert, 36, was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on January 13 after an investigation by the Office’s Public Assistance Fraud Unit. VanWert allegedly intentionally “misrepresented a material fact regarding household composition” to the Yates County Social Services Department.

She was charged with two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing. VanWert was then arraigned in the Town of Milo court.