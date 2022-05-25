CORNING, NY (WETM) – GlassFest is a four-day celebration of glass and the fire arts featuring glassmaking demonstrations, music, entertainment, art vendors, shopping, and more. GlassFest kicks off at 5:30 pm Thursday night with the Glass Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and at the Amphitheater Hot Shop of The Corning Museum of Glass.

Spend all day on Saturday and Sunday wandering along Historic Market Street, which is closed to car traffic and filled with art and food vendors. Watch live glassblowing demos on the outdoor stage in Centerway Square, listen to music during Rock The Park on both days, enjoy activities for the whole family, and even stay late for fireworks on Saturday night!

If you’re feeling inspired to try your hand at glassmaking, stop into The Studio at The Corning Museum of Glass.

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

Kick-off your GlassFest experience with the Glass Ribbon Cutting at the Corning Museum of Glass!

Thursday, May 26 – 5:30 – 6 pm – Open to the Public

Please note – The Museum galleries close at 5 pm and shops will close at 5:30 pm. Ribbon cutting times are shown for the event only.

Glass Ribbon Cutting

The Rock the Park Music Series

Friday:

Bad Bear – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

Chasing Neon – 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

Saturday:

Rob Bellamy – 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

John King – 8:15 pm to 9:45 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

Fireworks – 9:45 pm

Sunday:

Wendy Owens – 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

Memorial Day Salute – 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

Claudia Hoyser – 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm – Live Music in Riverfront Centennial Park

On-street vending from businesses and art vendors will occur on Saturday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Live Performances

Live Music & Entertainment

Friday:

OSFL Brass Quintet – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm ­– Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Uncle Joe & The Rosebud Ramblers – 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm ­– Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Sam Swanson – 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm ­– Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

The Waltons – 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Touch of Grey – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Live Music on Market Street (Wall St. to Cedar St.)

Pat Comstock – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Live Music on Market Street (Cedar St. to Pine St.)

Loren V & The Heartbeats – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Live Music on Market Street (Pine St. to Walnut St.)

Payton Clark – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Live Music on Market Street (Walnut St. to Chestnut St.)

The Can’t Count Trio – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Live Music on Market Street (Chestnut St. to South Bridge St.)

Public Art Tours – 6:00 pm

Saturday:

Bob Keefe & The Surf Renegades – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Woodshed Prophets – 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Glenmary’s Ghost – 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

The Variables – 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

Magic Joe – 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm & 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Magician at Centennial Sculpture

Marvelous Mutts – 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, & 5:00 pm – Canine Sport Show

Featured Artist Stroll – Saturday Night

Wineglass 8K Race – 8:00 am – Corning-Panted Post High School

Kids Zone presented by the Y at Watson Woods and The Corning YMCA – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Agnes: The Flood of ’72 – 11:00 am – Showing at the Palace Theatre

Main Street Rising – 1:00 pm – Showing at the Palace Theatre

Public Art Tours – 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm

Painted Love by Jennifer Sekella – Noon to 7:00 pm

Fireworks – 9:45 pm

Sunday:

Stage Door – 10:00 am to 10:45 am – Live Music on Centerway Square Stage

171 Cedar Arts Center – 11:00 am to 11:45 am – Live Performance on Centerway Square Stage

Marvelous Mutts – 10:30 pm, 12:30 pm, & 2:30 pm – Canine Sport Show

Magic Joe – 1:00 pm– Magician at Centennial Sculpture

Kids Zone presented by the Y at Watson Woods and The Corning YMCA – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Plein Air Artists/ Corning Urban Sketchers – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm– Centerway Walking Bridge

Agnes: The Flood of ’72 – 11:00 am – Showing at the Palace Theatre

Public Art Tours – 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm

Main Street Rising – 1:00 pm – Showing at the Palace Theatre

For information about street closings due to GlassFest you can find that information HERE.