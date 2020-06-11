New York’s natural wonder: Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is one of the seven wonders of the world, and the oldest state park in the United States. It was established in 1885 as the Niagara Reservation.

Niagara Falls State Park stretches over 400 acres and 140 of those acres are actually under water. The man who designed Central Park in New York City, Frederick Law Olmsted, a landscape architect, was a visionary of the park.

The falls themselves consist of three different waterfalls: American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. Over 3,000 tons of water flows over the falls every second.

Did you know that four of the five Great Lakes drain into the Niagara River before emptying into Lake Ontario? Those lakes are Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie.

If you’re looking to learn a little about history, check out Old Fort Niagara, the oldest fortress on the Great Lakes. Old Fort Niagara was a key location during the colonial wars, as it sits at the mouth of the Niagara River, which was a vital access point to the Great Lakes and to points west. However, when the Erie Canal was completed in 1825, Fort Niagara was no longer an integral location, but the fort remained an active military post well into the 20th century.