Study finds NY’ers looking to stay close to home this summer

ABC Creative Group surveyed 1,000 Upstate New Yorkers about their vacation plans this summer, and many are choosing to stay close to home and travel using their cars.

Over 70 percent of the people surveyed favor personal vehicles for post-COVID travel over other methods, like planes, trains, buses, and cruise ships.

About half of those taking the survey say they look forward to visiting state parks and lakes, while shopping was the next biggest category for places to visit.

Generation Z, which is defined as those born after 1995, is the age group most anxious to travel. More than 40 percent of Gen Z’ers say they can’t wait to get going as stay-at-home restrictions ease up. The majority in every other age group say it’s likely they’ll wait ‘more than a few months’ before traveling far from home. However, most people in every age group surveyed said they planned to avoid big crowds, no matter where they go this summer.

The full report is below: