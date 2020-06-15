Take a trip to your local farmers’ market

New York State is home to a plethora of farmers’ markets. If you’re looking to venture out closer to home, the chances are there is a market close to where you live.

This year, things will look a little different, as market managers space things out for social distancing, and urge visitors to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

One thing that never changes, though are the fresh flowers for sale. Many of them are grown on farms not far from your local market.

Keep in mind that some farmers’ markets have adjusted their hours during the pandemic.