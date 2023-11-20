ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Holidays Twin Tiers! The holiday season is upon us, and multiple events are beginning to take place in our region to celebrate.
18 News has compiled a list of both Thanksgiving and Christmas events across the Twin Tiers to help you gear up for the holiday season.
Chemung County
Elmira
- Wisner Park Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- 11th Annual Bob Agan Memorial Turkey Day 5K – Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
- Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade – Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.
- Small Business Saturday – Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Winterfest at Swarthout’s Bait & Tackle Shop – Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Horseheads
- Veteran’s Thanksgiving Party – Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Holiday in the Square – Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Steuben County
Corning
- Visit Santa in his Crystal House – Nov. 24 to Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Small Business Saturday – Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.
- Parade of Lights – Nov. 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Alley Arts Project and the 9th Annual Gingerbread Invitational – Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- 49th Annual Sparkle – Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
- Holiday Open House at Corning Museum of Glass – Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
- Holiday Open House at The Rockwell Museum – Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Gaffer Gives Back – Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carey’s Brew House
Bath
- Wreaths Across America Ceremony – Dec. 16 at noon
Hammondsport
- Christmas in the Park – Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hornell
- Hornell for the Holidays – Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bradford County
Sayre
- 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot – Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
Troy
- Christmas in the Village – Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tioga County, Pa.
Wellsboro
- Dickens of a Christmas Celebration – Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast with Santa – Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge
Mansfield
- 20th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner – Nov. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church
- Community Christmas Party – Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.