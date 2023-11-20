ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Holidays Twin Tiers! The holiday season is upon us, and multiple events are beginning to take place in our region to celebrate.

18 News has compiled a list of both Thanksgiving and Christmas events across the Twin Tiers to help you gear up for the holiday season.

Chemung County

Elmira

Wisner Park Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11th Annual Bob Agan Memorial Turkey Day 5K – Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade – Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

Small Business Saturday – Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winterfest at Swarthout’s Bait & Tackle Shop – Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Horseheads

Veteran’s Thanksgiving Party – Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday in the Square – Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Steuben County

Corning

Visit Santa in his Crystal House – Nov. 24 to Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Small Business Saturday – Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.

Parade of Lights – Nov. 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Alley Arts Project and the 9th Annual Gingerbread Invitational – Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

49th Annual Sparkle – Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Holiday Open House at Corning Museum of Glass – Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Holiday Open House at The Rockwell Museum – Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gaffer Gives Back – Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carey’s Brew House

Bath

Wreaths Across America Ceremony – Dec. 16 at noon

Hammondsport

Christmas in the Park – Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hornell

Hornell for the Holidays – Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bradford County

Sayre

16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot – Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

Troy

Christmas in the Village – Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tioga County, Pa.

Wellsboro

Dickens of a Christmas Celebration – Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa – Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge

Mansfield