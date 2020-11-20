Alfred University gives staff Turkeys for Thanksgiving

ALFRED, NY (WETM) – Alfred University has purchased 200 turkeys from a local farm to be given to their staff.

After canceling two of their annual events, including their holiday party for the staff, the university wanted to give a little holiday cheer, and after hearing that a Ridgecrest Turkey Farm in Brockport, NY, was struggling to sell all of their birds, a plan was set in motion.

“Why don’t we reach out to this farm, of which we did on Monday of this week, and he was very willing to give us a volume discount if we purchase enough birds,” said Alfred University President Mark Zupan. “And then our board leadership got into this and they said, you know, we will philanthropically underwrite so it doesn’t add any unnecessary costs to the budget.”

There weren’t enough turkeys from Ridgecrest to give to all 550-plus staff and employees, but the board chipped in a little extra to guarantee everyone got a turkey, ham, or a vegan meal for Thanksgiving.

The gift, Zupan said, “is a token of the Board’s gratitude for all that employees have done this fall for our University and our students.”

In a press release from the university, Travis Mattison, owner of the turkey farm said, “It is common for businesses in the area to purchase turkeys for their employees,” Mattison said. “But it’s usually 20 or 30 turkeyS, never this much.” He noted that sales have picked back up in the last few days and—thanks in large part to Alfred University’s purchase—he is nearly sold out.”