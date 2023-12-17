N.Y. (WETM) — The holidays can be stressful for anyone, but this time of year can be especially difficult for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to the Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, about 546,000 New Yorkers are dementia caregivers. Some of these caregivers might feel overwhelmed about maintaining holiday traditions while providing care this upcoming weekend. The Alzheimer’s Association has offered some advice to help these caregivers feel less stressed while safely enjoying time with loved ones over the Christmas holiday.

The association recommends keeping the person living with Alzheimer’s involved whenever possible. Depending on the person’s abilities and preferences, they can help with activities like packing cookies in tins or wrapping gifts. They can attend celebrations as well. The association also recommends letting go of activities that seem too overwhelming, stressful, or risky and focusing on things that bring happiness to avoid draining the caregiver and person with Alzheimer’s. Experimenting with new and less stressful traditions, like watching holiday movies, might be a better fit for your caregiver abilities than some older traditions.

Those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia should plan ahead and make the people they plan to celebrate the holidays with aware of the situation. Before heading to someone’s house for a celebration, make sure everyone understands your situation and the safety precautions you’re taking. Also, ask if the host can provide a quiet room away from all of the noise for the person you’re caring for to rest in. If you aren’t the main caregiver of the person in your family with Alzheimer’s or dementia, offer to give the main caregiver some respite so they can have a break.

Everyone might need to make some adjustments to ensure that the person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia enjoys the festivities. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, crosstalk and simultaneous conversations can be difficult for people with Alzheimer’s, so guests should be encouraged to engage with that person either one-on-one or in smaller group settings. If nights are difficult for your loved one, the association recommends moving celebrations to the afternoon and having a Christmas lunch or brunch instead of dinner. If visiting in person isn’t possible, try staying connected with loved ones over the holidays with video or phone calls.

Families of people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia can get free information and support from the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting its website or calling its 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.