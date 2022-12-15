SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Williams Toyota in Sayre will be holding a special evening on Sunday to welcome Santa into the community.

Williams Toyota will be holding a free evening with Santa at the dealership on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All community members are welcome to come and enjoy hot chocolate and coffee along with free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The first 150 children will receive a free build-a-bear stuffed animal as well.

Williams Toyota can be found at 2468 Elmira Street in Sayre.