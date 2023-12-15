SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Evening with Santa event will be taking place on Sunday in Sayre.

The event will take place at Williams Subaru from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. The event is being put together by Williams Auto Group and Howard Hanna At Home Realty. Various festive activities will be taking place at the event for children and families to participate in throughout the evening, including activities by Bobby K Entertainment.

Children will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and the Grinch, receiving a digital copy of their photo afterward. Kids will then be able to participate in a build-your-own stuffed animal that they can take home while supplies last. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served at the event as well.