Application available for Painted Post holiday parade participants

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Painted Post has released an application and additional details for its inaugural holiday parade.

The Dec. 12 parade of decorated vehicles will begin at 6 p.m. in Hodgeman Park and wind throughout the village neighborhood streets ending in Craig Park.

Those who wish to participate in the parade must follow guidelines set by the parade organizers:

Complete application and turn in to the Village clerks office by December 1, 2020

Arrive at the staging area no later than 5:30 pm on December 12th.

All units must be decorated with lights

No politically themed units

Practice social distancing in the staging area prior to the start of the parade

No gathering after the parade in Craig Park

Applications can be emailed to brian.francis28@yahoo.com or mailed to:

Holiday Parade

Village of Painted Post

261 Steuben Street

Painted Post, NY 14870

To download an application for the parade, click the file link below and fill out the form.