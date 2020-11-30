Application available for Painted Post holiday parade participants

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Painted Post has released an application and additional details for its inaugural holiday parade.
The Dec. 12 parade of decorated vehicles will begin at 6 p.m. in Hodgeman Park and wind throughout the village neighborhood streets ending in Craig Park.
Those who wish to participate in the parade must follow guidelines set by the parade organizers:
- Complete application and turn in to the Village clerks office by December 1, 2020
- Arrive at the staging area no later than 5:30 pm on December 12th.
- All units must be decorated with lights
- No politically themed units
- Practice social distancing in the staging area prior to the start of the parade
- No gathering after the parade in Craig Park
Applications can be emailed to brian.francis28@yahoo.com or mailed to:
Holiday Parade
Village of Painted Post
261 Steuben Street
Painted Post, NY 14870
To download an application for the parade, click the file link below and fill out the form.
Due to the current Covid limitations, we ask all parade watchers be mindful of social distancing
practices & not gather in large groups. With the long parade route, families can enjoy viewing from their vehicle, front porch or the sidewalk. There will be no parking restrictions during the parade.