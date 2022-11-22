PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews with the Arctic League helped ring in the holiday season on Tuesday, cutting down this year’s Christmas tree.

The organization was at 952 Hillock Drive in Pine City on Nov. 22 to cut down the lucky winner. Arctic League reviewed six trees that were nominated to be used for this year’s fundraising telethon.

The tree will be taken to the Clemens Center by Gary’s Towing Service and decorated in Mandeville Hall for the Nov. 27 broadcast. The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be live-streamed here.

Arctic League kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 14 with the goal of raising $130,000 this year. Organizers of the event said with hundreds of volunteers, Arctic League hoping to give holiday gifts to 3,000 kids this season.

Also on Nov. 22, the City of Corning put up its Christmas tree in Centerway Square, and crews at Wisner Park in Elmira put up a tree in the park stage. Both trees were up ahead of the Cities’ respective holiday parades: the Corning Parade of Lights and the Elmira Holiday Parade.