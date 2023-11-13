ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The ‘Big Book’ has been opened at the Arctic League, thus starting the 2023 holiday campaign in Elmira and the Twin Tiers, with a new goal in mind.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the ‘Big Book’ was opened by Scott Heffner, President of the Arctic League Board of Directors, and kicks off the 111th season of helping children receive gifts during the holidays.

The book is a listing of all financial contributions to the Arctic League over the years, with each year setting a donation goal.

Last year’s goal of $130,000 was crushed as the organization received $190,870.98 in donations, which is 146.82% above the goal.

This year a much higher goal was set by the Arctic League Board of Directors with the goal being set for $175,000. Those donations will go towards helping nearly 3,000 children who will receive the gifts this year.

Heffner said that donations for this year’s campaign can be made to the Arctic League by sending contributions to Arctic League Inc., P.O. Box 113, Elmira, New York 14902, making a contribution online on the Arctic League website, or going to one of the auxiliary ‘Big Book’ sites located throughout the community.

A listing of the auxiliary locations can be found below:

Big Flats: Miniers, 84 Canal St

Elmira Northside: Central Hots, 220 Roe Ave., Community Bank, N.A., 300 W. Water St.

Elmira Southside: Chemung Canal Trust Co., 951 Pennsylvania Ave., Maple Ave. Christmas Tree Farm, 1520 Maple Ave., Solutions Credit Union, 907 Broadway

Elmira Westside: West End Beverage & Grocery, 1806 W. Water St.

Elmira Heights: Chemung Canal Trust Co., McCann’s Boulevard & College Avenue, Banfield Baker Corp, Miracle Mile, Palmer’s Hallmark Card & Gift Shop, 2058 College Ave.

Horseheads: Chemung Canal Trust Co., 602 S. Main St., Pudgies Pizza, 134 W. Franklin St.

Pine City: Hamilton Meats, 1451 Pennsylvania Ave.

The annual Arctic League broadcast will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 18 News, during which viewers will be able to call in and make donations on-air.