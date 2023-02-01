SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — February is officially here! And with a new month, comes the time to celebrate certain holidays, honor organizations and bring awareness to different causes.

According to the company Good Good Good, these are the main holidays that you should be aware of:

February Holidays Date Black History Month February 1-February 28 Humpback Whale Awareness Month February 1-February 28 World Cancer Day February 4 Shine a Light on Slavery Day February 13 Random Act of Kindness Day February 17 World Day of Social Justice February 20

Along with what Good Good Good believes to be the core holidays this month, they also have lists of national and international months, weeks, days and birthdays for the month of February.

Awareness Months:

Black History Month

Humpback Whale Awareness Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

American Heart Month

Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month

Low Vision Awareness Month

National Bird-Feeding Month

Pet Dental Health Month

Dog Training Education Month

National Cat Health Month

Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month

Awareness Weeks:

White Cane Week – First week in February

– First week in February Tinnitus Awareness Week – First full week in February

– First full week in February National School Counseling Week – First full week in February

– First full week in February Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Week – A week-long event in February

– A week-long event in February Homes for Birds Week – A week-long event in February

– A week-long event in February Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week – Week after February 14

– Week after February 14 National Nestbox Week – A week-long event in February

– A week-long event in February National Justice for Animals Week – A week-long event in February

– A week-long event in February Bird Health Awareness Week – A week-long event in February

– A week-long event in February National Invasive Species Awareness Week – Last Monday of February

– Last Monday of February National Eating Disorders Awareness Week – Last week in February or the first week of March

Awareness Days:

National Freedom Day – February 1

– February 1 World Hijab Day – February 1

– February 1 World Wetlands Day – February 2

– February 2 World Cancer Day – February 4

– February 4 National Mail Carrier Day – February 4

– February 4 Time to Talk Day – First Thursday of February

– First Thursday of February Anniversary of the Appointment of the First Openly Gay United States Federal Judge, Joseph Gale – February 6

– February 6 National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – February 7

– February 7 Safer Internet Day – February 8

– February 8 International Epilepsy Day – Second Monday of February

– Second Monday of February National Day of Women and Girls in Science – February 11

– February 11 World Day of the Sick – February 11

– February 11 National Freedom to Marry Day – February 12

– February 12 Shine a Light on Slavery Day – February 13

– February 13 Valentine’s Day – February 14

– February 14 Anniversary of the Parkland Shooting – February 14 Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Day – February 14

– February 14 National Donor Day – February 14

– February 14 World Bonobo Day – February 14

– February 14 World Hippopotamus Day – February 15

– February 15 International Childhood Cancer Day – February 15

– February 15 Random Acts of Kindness Day – February 17

– February 17 Project For Awesome – 48-hour event in February

– 48-hour event in February World Pangolin Day – Third Saturday in February

– Third Saturday in February The Great Backyard Bird Count – Third Sunday in February

– Third Sunday in February World Whale Day – Third Sunday in February

– Third Sunday in February World Day of Social Justice – February 20

– February 20 National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day – February 22

– February 22 Chosen Family Day – February 22

– February 22 International Polar Bear Day – February 27

– February 27 Rare Disease Day – February 28

– February 28 World Encephalitis Day – The last day of February

Notable Birthdays: