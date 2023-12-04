CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The First Presbyterian Church of Corning will be offering a Christmas dinner for those who may need somewhere to go for the holiday.

The dinner will take place on Dec. 25 at the church and is open to anyone who will be alone on Christmas Day. The event will begin with a worship service and Christmas sing-a-long at 11:30 a.m., with dinner to follow at noon. The dinner is free to all who would like to attend.

The Christmas dinner will feature a fruit cup, bread, ham, yams, green beans and desserts. Reservations for the dinner are encouraged and can be made by calling 607-937-5419 or emailing office@firstpresby.org. Reservations are due by Dec. 19.

For any questions about the dinner, you can contact the church office or Ernie Danforth at 607-962-4034 or danforthe1951@gmail.com.