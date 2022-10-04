Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter may be over two months away, but local businesses are already getting ready for the holiday season.

The Arctic League is putting the call out looking for a Christmas tree in Chemung County to be set up in the Clemens Center for its annual holiday broadcast.

The request said the tree should be 10-12 feet and located in Chemung County. It will be on stage at Mandeville Hall in the Clemens Center and decorated by volunteers with decorations from the former Christmas House.

Anyone who may have a tree that can be used should contact Tom Seem at the Arctic League by calling 202-253-3207 or emailing tomseem@gmail.com. The organization is asking that you provide a description and location of the tree, as well as your phone number.

The deadline to nominate a tree is November 11. The chosen Christmas tree will be reviewed on Nov. 14 and cut down on Nov. 22.