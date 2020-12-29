Christmas tree pick up in Hornell begins, but there is no rush

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – With Christmas behind us, many people are taking down their decorations, including the tree.

The City of Hornell if prepared to take discarded Christmas trees, along with bagged yard clippings and fallen branches. Once the trees are picked up, the city has a new use for the organic matter.

“A lot of it goes back into the earth, but there is some of it that we use and we make our own mulch here in the city,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “So we actually turn a lot of that around and make mulch and then put that back and is free to city residents to come and you can take a bucket full you can put it in the back of your truck and use it around your house in the spring and summertime, so it is a real nice program that we have here.”

Buckley says that there is no rush to dispose of your tree. In fact, Buckley said that because of how rough the year 2020 has been, he is keeping his tree up for a little longer this year to keep the joy going.

“The City actually has a brush program were people can put out bags of leaves or old shrubs or branches that came off a tree and they put those out to the curb, and the city goes around with a truck and a chipper and picks those up throughout the year,” Buckley said. “So this is really just an extension of a program that we already have in existence.”

Remember to take off all decorations and lights before taking your Christmas tree to the curb.