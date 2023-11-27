CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now Christmas decorations are on display. The Corning Museum of Glass is featuring its array of sculptures and ornaments for the winter season.

The museum’s holiday ornament tree is open to see. According to CMOG, the tradition of the tree goes back to 2008 when it was 8 feet tall with 600 glass ornaments. Today it is 14 feet tall and made of 2,000 glass ornaments.

In addition, this weekend is CMOG’s Holiday Open House. Throughout the weekend, admission is free to attend the museum’s galleries and glass-making demonstrations. You can click here for more information.