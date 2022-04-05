(WETM) — Looking for a fun family activity ahead of the Easter holiday? Many local organizations are offering easter egg hunts for children and parents. 18 News has compiled a list of events, and will update it as more are announced.

Have an event that you don’t see listed? Email us at news@wetmtv.com and let us know so we can update the list!

Saturday, April 9th

Watkins Glen and Montour Falls Libraries — Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. Clute Park Playground 155 S. Clute Park Dr

Town of Southport — Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. Chapel Park 83 Personius Rd. Pine City, NY

All-Inclusive free easter egg hunt. Easter Bunny, Games & Prizes, Cookies & Punch, Beeping and magnetic eggs for those with special needs. Egg hunt participants need to arrive 15 minutes early For More Information Call: 607-732-4265

His Haven Nonprofit organization — April 9, 10 a.m.-noon 559 Spaulding st. Elmira.

Fun for the whole family! This is an event designed for children ages 5-14. Games, crafts and prizes! Register for free online at hishaven.org/easter

First Presbyterian Church of Elmira — Saturday, April 09, 2022, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm 1054 W. Clinton St. West, Elmira

Town Of Erin — Saturday, April 9, 12 PM Erin Volunteer Fire Department 1464 Swartwood Hill Rd, Erin, NY

Troy Fair Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 436 Gate One Lane, Troy, PA 16947

$5 per Child. Hunt for Ages 2 and Under, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12.

Elmira College — Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Elmira’s College’s Carnegie Lawn

$5 per family. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Parking off of North Main Street.



Sunday, April 10th

Elmira Heights American Legion. — Sunday, April 10th, 1-3 p.m. 236 Scottwood Ave. Elmira Heights

Saturday, April 16

Brand Park Beautification Committee — Saturday, Apr 16, 4–6 p.m. 301-311 Maple Ave, Elmira, NY

The Brand Park Beautification Committee will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Brand Park Band Stand this year. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance during the Easter Egg Hunt! Each participating child will be limited to two eggs each. Treat bags will be handed out to the first 100 children in attendance. Please contact brandparkbeautification@gmail.com with any questions about this event.

His Tabernacle — Saturday, April 16th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 16 Level Acres Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845

Join us for a day full of activities for the whole family at our Horseheads Campus! This includes an Egg Hunt, Family Activities, Inflatables, Prizes, Easter Bunny Pictures, Adult Egg Hunt, Food Vendors, and more!