Elmira Heights holding Search for Santa Holiday Drive Through

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Operation 14903 Give Back along with the Elmira Heights Business Association are holding the first ever “Search for Santa Holiday Drive Through” on Sunday, December 20.

Residents are invited to drive down East 14th Street Elmira Heights to enjoy a professional holiday laser light show between the hours of 5-8 PM. Stay alert during the show and keep their eyes out for Santa as he will be placed in a secret location on the Holiday themed route located on East 14th Street, Elmira Heights.

“Elmira Heights PBA was approached by the Elmira Heights Business Association asking if we would be interested in sponsoring this new event. This event sounded like a perfect event for Operation 14903 Giveback. We hope this event will bring some excitement and joy for the Holidays during these difficult times.” Stated Elmira Heights PBA President, Steve Pickering

For more information contact Elmira Heights PBA President, Steven Pickering at 607-382-5588 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elmiraheights.pba for upto date information on Holiday Drive Through.