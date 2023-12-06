ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Heights residents have an extra incentive to go all-out with their holiday displays this year.

The Village of Elmira Heights announced that it’s bringing back the Elmira Heights Lighting Contest for another year. Judges will select the best lighting displays after dark on Friday, Dec. 15, and winners will be announced at the Elmira Heights Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 17. Details about the awards event will be announced at a later date.

Displays have the chance to be chosen as the most festive, most traditional, most magical, and most likely to blow a fuse. The prize for winning in any of these categories is $75.

Elmira Heights residents who would like to participate in this contest will need to register at the Elmira Heights Village Hall either in person or by calling 607-734-7156 by Thursday, Dec. 14.