ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities.

Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving. Anyone interested in helping should email kylene@elmiradowntown.com