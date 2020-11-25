WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – For roughly 35 years Farm Sanctuary gives turkeys a seat at the table, not on it.

The sanctuary holds an annual celebration for the turkeys on the farm, and the happy birds feast on a meal of pumpkin pie, squash, and more of their favorite foods. Due to COVID, the celebration looked a little different.

“Usually we do this with several hundred people who come out and love the celebration,” said Gene Baur, President & Co-Founder of Farm Sanctuary. “Oftentimes children who are holding the squash and just the smiles on everybody’s faces are so inspiring of course this year is different with COVID so we are doing this virtually but we are still having our celebration for the turkeys.”

The sanctuary also offers an “adopt a turkey” program, which raises funds to help take care of the animals.