FASNY: Cooking safely ahead of the holidays could prevent house fires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the holiday season approaches, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is emphasizing cooking safety in the kitchen. FASNY said Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving chefs experienced 1,630 home cooking fires in 2018, the most of any day throughout the year. New York is currently fifth in the United States in home fire deaths, with 85 recorded this year.

“Fire departments across the state have responded to an increased number of home kitchen fires since the beginning of the COVID pandemic,“ said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “With many people staying home, increased meal preparations and added distractions can lead to fires. We urge all New Yorkers to follow some simple safety tips to avoid a holiday accident.”

Home cooking safety tips from FASNY: