ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents will be able to watch a Christmas movie while ice skating at the First Arena in a couple of weeks.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the First Arena will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. for free ice skating, screenings of the movie Elf, and Santa visits. From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., visitors will be able to ice skate while Elf plays on the jumbotron, and the movie will play for a final time at 4 p.m. The First Arena will be waiving ice skate rental fees during the event.

In addition to skating, families will be able to visit Santa, and he’ll be giving away gifts to children. The concessions stand will be open and have food and drinks, including popcorn, cotton candy, and hot dogs, available for purchase.

The First Arena will be announcing more community events after the first of the year.