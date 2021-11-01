Food Bank of Southern Tier holds 12th Annual Turkey Drive

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is once again hoping to bring dinner to those in need on Thanksgiving.

From November 1 through 25, the FBST is accepting donations for its 12th Annual Virtual Turkey Drive. The drive aims to put a a full turkey dinner—turkey, sides and dessert—on the tables of those in the community on Thanksgiving.

“Our Virtual Turkey Drive is a key part of holiday food distribution, as holiday meals are so important to everyone,” says Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “We all have memories of sitting around the holiday meal table. But many across the Southern Tier simply must shift their resources to more pressing needs. Your generous support helps us fill in the gap and put a bountiful holiday meal on the table for many of our neighbors. Thank you!”

The FBST said that prior to the pandemic, one in eight adults and one in five children were facing food insecurity and risk of hunger.

You can donate any amount of money by visiting the FBST website.