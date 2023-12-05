BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Arnot Community Church will be hosting its Christmas tree giveaway event on Dec. 9 in Blossburg.

Operation Free Christmas Tree will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Riverside Plaza in Blossburg while supplies last. At the event, the Arnot Community Church will be giving away free Christmas trees to members of the community who show up to the event.

If you would like to sponsor a tree for the event, you can donate to the church at arnotcc.org/donate.