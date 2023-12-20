WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A bookstore in Wellsboro will be offering the chance for you to get your picture taken with Krampus, the anti-Santa, before the holidays next week.

If you’ve already taken your photos with Santa and want to switch things up, you can stop by From My Shelf Books on Saturday, Dec. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. to get your photo taken with Krampus right before Christmas on Monday. The bookstore is located at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro.

Krampus is a mythical creature who is described as a half-goat and half-man and is known to wear a chain and carry a bundle of sticks meant to punish naughty children around Christmas time. His name comes from the German word “krampen,” which means “claw.”

According to the myth, he arrives before Santa Claus on a different night called “Krampus Night” or “Krampusnacht.” On this night, the children leave their shoes out for him. If the child finds a gift, they have been good, but if they find a birch rod, they’ve been naughty.

For more information about Krampus and the photo event, contact the bookstore at 570-724-5793.