18 News reporters Rhea Jha and Jackie Gillis and meteorologist Nick Guzzo tested their wits as they took on Phantom PhrightNights. Watch them walk through the haunted house in the player above.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Bradley Farms in Southport again set up the thrills and chills with its Phantom PhrightNights this Halloween season.

Owner Dan Hurley explained that the scares in the 36-room haunted house come from “the fear of the unknown”, and they make a point to scale back the gore and blood.

“I love to see people coming out laughing and smiling,” Hurley said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”

Fans were excited, too. John and Darlene White are the first ones in line every year, and they said the actors look forward to seeing them each season.

“Every year it’s something different, it’s so much fun,” John said. “And the characters are very good and all that. So we enjoy that. They’re very pleasant with us,” Darlene added.

