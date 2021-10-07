American’s favorite Halloween decorations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Largely accepted as a time to celebrate all things spooky, the weeks leading up to Halloween are filled with preparation. Food, costumes, parties, and arguably the best part of all,f Halloween- decorations.

Orange, black, purple, white, and green make up the palate most associated with Halloween but there are also fall colors like yellow, red, and brown. Americans, as other countries do, love Halloween. So much that they spend billions of dollars each year to bring Halloween to life.

An estimated 82% of Americans will decorate in some form for Halloween and they like to get them up early. A majority (41%), put decorations up the first week of October, according to a report from Lombardo Homes.

The number one preferred decoration nationwide is a skeleton, based on the survey. It tops people’s love of pumpkin, witch, spider, and bat decorations. Below are the top 10 most popular decorations:

Skelton Pumpkin Spider Witch Bat Ghost Tombstone Animal Skeleton Black Cat Cornstalks

More people decorate the inside of their homes (67%) than the outside (61%). More than half like to get festive all the way around and decorate inside as well as outside (54%). They also spend little more than three hours decorating. The most popular type of decorations is lawn inflatables, the report said.

The number one decoration that will adorn homes in New York is a scarecrow. It is the 28th most popular decoration nationwide. It’s also number one in Connecticut, Illinois, and Maryland.

Lombardo Homes used a combination of Google searches and a survey of 998 American homeowners for its report calculations.