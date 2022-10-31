ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at Broadway Elementary in Elmira got into full Halloween spirit with a student costume parade Monday afternoon.

The students showed off their spooky vibes with a parade outside the school on October 31, highlighting a wide range of costumes.

Classic costumes, like skeletons, ghosts, cowboys, vampires and scarecrows were on full display, as well as popular characters like Spiderman, Santa, Harry Potter, and the characters from the videogame “Among Us”. Some students also dressed up as classic Halloween movie villains, including Michael Meyers from “Halloween” and Ghostface from “Scream”.

Kids in Elmira will have the chance to go trick or treating tonight from 6-8 p.m. Check here for a full list of trick-or-treat times in the area.