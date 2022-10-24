TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Public Health Department has released a list of tips that can help make your Halloween a lot safer.

According to the Health Department, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. They say to “Take these precautions to get the most ‘treat’ out of Trick-or-Treat.”

Walk Safely:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and cross walks.

Look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up. Walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Costumes:

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Always test makeup in a small area first to see if irritation develops. Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive with extra caution: