Haunted houses in the Twin Tiers: Where to get spooked this season

(WETM) – Spooky season is upon us, which means haunted houses all over the area are dusting off the cobwebs—or not—for the month of October.

Halloween is undoubtedly a gigantic industry. In 2018, USA Today reported that Americans spent about nine billion dollars on Halloween goods and activities. Haunted houses alone brings in hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Haunted attraction company America Haunts says there are almost 1,500 paid attractions across the country with some kind of haunted house included. On average, a haunted house attraction will bring between 7,500 and 10,000 guests, but some mega-attractions can draw tens of thousands, even up to 60,000 people.

Check out the map below to see some of the best haunted attractions in the Twin Tiers. Click on each location for more details about what’s available at that attraction.