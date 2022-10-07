(WETM) – This time of year, there’s no shortage of spooky movies and TV shows to binge during a cold weekend.

From classics like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th”, or “The Shining”, to more modern hits like “Scream”, “A Quiet Place”, or the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House”, there’s something for everyone. But there’s also no shortage of kid-friendly Halloween movies, either.

Dish Network compiled a list of every state’s most popular child-friendly Halloween movie based on the frequency of how often it was in a Google search. Dish said the movies are all rated PG or G.

Similarly, the list of kid-friendly Halloween-time movies ranges from classics like “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice” to modern-day flicks like “Coco” or “Hotel Transylvania.”

In New York, Dish said the most-searched kid-friendly Halloween movie is actually the stop-motion 2009 animated film “Coraline”, which also was the most popular in 10 other states. In Pennsylvania, it’s the classic “Ghostbusters”.

Across the country, “Scooby-Doo” listed was listed in more states than any other movie, at 13.

The full list of movies by state is below: