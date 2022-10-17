(WETM) – Looking for some scares and thrills this Halloween season? Then you’re in the right place; one new study found that New York and Pennsylvania rank in the top 10 spookiest states in the country.

Home security company Vivint looked through internet search trends and Yelp reviews to find the cities and states with the most haunted places and the highest number of ghost sightings. According to that data, the most haunted states are California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. New York came in at No. 7.

In terms of cities, Gettysburg, Pa. made No. 6 on the list. The city rankings took into account number of ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services, and haunted house attractions.

