Off the Beaten Path: Legoland Brick-or-Treat

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a new way to experience some Halloween fun?! Brick-or-Treat, the not-so-spooky Halloween party that’s built for kids, is kicking things off early at LEGOLAND New York.

From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be greeted by larger-than-life Halloween characters like Count de Bricks, Madame Purplepeak, Zappo the Mummy and Monster Mac. In October weekends from 3 – 6 p.m., each of the Park’s seven LEGO themed lands will be transformed into a family-friendly Halloween haven.

Got a cool costume you want to show off? Judges will select a winner for guests 12 and under in each of the following categories: Most LEGO Themed, Spookiest, Most Imaginative and Funniest. One lucky contestant will also be awarded the Best of the Best!

Of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without trick-or-treating, and families will be able to visit six trick-or-treating stations along two dedicated paths: the MINILAND path featuring sweet treats, and the Friends path which will feature non-candy treats.

“Like all our rides and attractions, Brick-or-Treat is built for kids ages two through 12. Instead of big scares, we want families to enjoy a safe, fun, and memorable Halloween holiday,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “Autumn is the best time to take in the beauty of the Hudson Valley, and after spending a day with us dressed up in costume, families can keep the festive fun going by booking a Halloween sleepover at LEGOLAND Hotel.”