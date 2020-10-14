The Village of Bath is having Halloween

BATH, NY (WETM) – Halloween is still on in the Village of Bath this year despite CDC warnings.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has given the state the green light for Halloween, but the CDC says activities such as trick-or-treating are high risk and should be avoided. In the Village of Bath, officials have decided to follow state guidelines.

“We want it to look as normal as possible,” said Bath Mayor Michael Sweet. “You know, I think if anybody’s suffered during this COVID pandemic has been kids. There is not any real sense of being a child anymore, all of the holidays have been canceled, we are determined to since it’s permissible by the State.”

Trunk-or-treat has been cancelled in Bath this year out of fear that it may draw large crowds.