Top Halloween movies according to Hollywood Insider

An actor dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise is seen in 2018 at the premiere of a film in Los Angeles. Mark Metzger (not pictured) was dressed as the character when he was cited for disorderly conduct on Monday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WETM) – With Halloween approaching and Fall in full swing, a good Halloween movie is about as classic as pumpkin carving.

But which movies are the best? Well, that’s a rather hard topic to answer as everyone has their own favorite, but Hollywood Insider has come up with a list of the best 31 days of Halloween movies.

The list contains a great mix of horror, comedy, animated to live-action, and really sums up the Halloween season.

According to the list, which can be found here, here are the movies that ring out the top 10.

10. ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

9. ‘His House’

8. “The Addams Family’ (1991)

7. ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (2007)

6. ‘The Exorcist’

5. ‘Halloweentown’

4. ‘Scream’

3. ‘Monster House’

2. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

1. ‘Halloween’

This list alone is a good example of some scary films, and more family-appropriate ones, the full list has more classics on it such as ‘Hocus Pocus’, which is the film they recommend people watch first, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, and many more.

Many of these films are certainly showing their age, but with so many streaming services out today, there are plenty of chances to catch some new Halloween films releasing, or that have been released recently, in order to take a break from the same classics that get played every year.