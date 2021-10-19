Trick-or-Treat times and guidelines for Elmira Heights

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Police Department has announced trick-or-treat times for the Village on Halloween.

The hours run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31.

The EHPD is urging drivers to drive slowly and watch out for children crossing the road. Parents are also encouraged to dress their children in fire-retardant costumes with reflective accessories, as well as give them flashlights. Police are also reminding children and parents to use crosswalks when available and to never enter someone’s house.

Parents should also check through all candy, kids should only eat prepackaged candy. Plus, the police department is encouraging residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines.