What are the most popular Halloween TV show episodes?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some of the most-searched-for television shows on Halloween may not sound traditional. Stranger Things with monsters from another dimension and girls with powers fit the bill. Criminal Minds also makes sense, with thrilling tales of killers and other criminal acts being solved by detectives.

But Friends, The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory?

There have been 27 episodes of The Simpsons Halloween series “Treehouse of Horror” to air between 1990-2016, according to IMBD. Ten episodes occupy the top 15 list of most searched for shows on Halloween, said USDISH. Below are the most sought-after “Treehouse of Horror” episodes on Halloween and their ranking.

Rank Treehouse of Horror episode 1 Original (1990) 3 III (1992) 4 IV (1993) 5 V (1994) 6 II (1991) 7 VI (1995) 8 VII (1996) 9 VIII (1997) 10 XII (2002) 11 XIV (2003) Source: USDISH

Friends has one Halloween episode that ranked second for most searched (“The One with the Halloween Party”). Stranger Things also has one Halloween episode (“Chapter One: MADMAX”), it aired in season two and is ranked 12.

The Big Bang Theory has two episodes that made the top 15. “The Holographic Excitation” ranked 13, and “The Good Guy Fluctuation” ranked 15.

Out of 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, according to IMBD. The Criminal Minds episode that made the list was “About Face” ranked 14 which aired in 2007, said USDISH.

Graphic courtesy of USDISH

The most searched Halloween show in New York, based on Google trend data from October 1–30, 2020 was Friends, said USDISH. It was also the most searched show in 13 other states, the most of all five shows. See what the most searched Halloween show in each state was in the graphic below: