HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y (WETM) — Hammondsport will be holding its annual Christmas event in just a few days.

The community is invited to Pulteney Square for the 47th annual Christmas in the Park. This Christmas celebration will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, and be filled with music, vendors, and visits with Santa.

The evening will start with a performance by the St. Thomas Bell Choir at the bandstand at 4 p.m., and the Keuka Lake Players will perform a free Christmas musical in the chamber office at the same time. Santa will arrive in the park at 5 p.m., and then the tree lighting ceremony will begin. After the tree-lighting ceremony, Santa will be in the chamber office until the end of the event.

More musical performances are scheduled after the tree-lighting ceremony as well. At 5:15 p.m., the Maple City Chorus will be performing at the bandstand. Wagon rides will start at 5:15 p.m. as well. The Hammondsport Methodist Church Carolers will start their performance at 6:15 p.m., and the night will end with a 6:45 p.m. performance by the Hammondsport High School Choir. Food and craft vendors will be in the park for the entire event.

Residents who don’t have breakfast plans on Saturday should consider having breakfast with Santa at the Hammondsport Fire Department. Families will be able to enjoy a meal provided by the Hammondsport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children under the age of five can eat at this event for free, children aged six to 12 can eat for $3, and adults can eat for $5.