Holiday events happening in the Twin Tiers this weekend

(WETM) – Communities across the Twin Tiers are getting into the holiday spirit and hosting public events for everyone to enjoy. Here are some events for the weekend of Dec. 5-6 that you and your family can visit.

Cohocton Assembly of God Living Nativity

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join us in celebrating the Christmas season as we remember the birth and life of our Lord Jesus Christ. This is a Free event transporting you through time, in a safe drive through format. The Living Nativity features an interactive cast including elaborate scenes and live animals.

Holiday Kickoff at the Corning Museum of Glass

Join us as we warmly welcome the arrival of the holiday season with new twists on old favorites and even a few brand-new traditions to start with your family during the most special time of the year! Receive 50% off of your admission tickets on December 5 or 6. Locals who qualify for our resident rate (residing in zip codes starting with 148, 149, 169) will pay only $5 per adult. Advanced tickets are still required. Start a new tradition with us as we celebrate creativity this holiday season! Families may purchase Holidays at Home design templates at The Studio or the Museum Admission Desk. You can customize everything about your ornament: colors, design motif, and even ornament shape! Together as a family you can enjoy coloring and personalizing your designs safely at home. Once you return your design page, our team of glass artists will create your ornament from molten glass—a keepsake that you can treasure forever. There’s no better way to warm up than by seeing a Hot Glass Demonstration. Watch as our gaffers and flameworkers take molten glass and transform it into beautiful holiday-themed creations! Take photos with some of our most beloved glass displays including the 14-foot-tall Glass Ornament Tree, our Glass Feast, and a brand-new multi-colored window wall! Test your super-sleuthing skills in our galleries! Our Winter Wonders-themed gallery hunt will have you looking for all kinds of wintery objects from chilly to whimsy and everything in between! Get a jump start on your holiday shopping and save some money at the same time! Our Shops have gifts for everyone on your list. Stop in and save 20% off on your regularly-priced purchases! Learn more about Holiday Kickoff and find answers for your questions here: https://whatson.cmog.org/seasonal/holiday-kickoff

Town of Southport Drive Thru Santa Wave

*Pre-registration filled

Saturday, 12-2 p.m. All vehicles must enter Personius Rd. and exit out the back of Chapel Park onto Elmira St. Please remain in your vehicle at all times and have your e-mail confirmation ready to show upon arrival One free gift bag will be placed in trunk of each vehicle. It does not matter how many children are with you. We are only able to provide one bag….Limited to one vehicle per household

Gillett Tree Lighting

Grand Central Plaza Holiday Craft Fair

This is an amazing event with over 70 different Vendors each weekend. My, Eva Authentic Mexican Food Truck will be here serving delicious Mexican on December 5th, 6th and 13th at 10 a.m. We will be welcoming Firehouse Subs on December 12th! Don’t forget about SANTA!!! Santa will be walking around saying Hi to everyone! Social distancing rules will apply. Masks are mandatory. Should you be interested in becoming a Vendor, you MUST EMAIL asaltsman@yunisinc.com, please include a description of what you sell. Currently we only have spaces available for December 12th and 13th.

Christmas in the Country – 143 Marsh Creek Rd Wellsboro

Christmas in the Country Saturday December 5th, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Goats milk products, crafts of wreaths, signs, scarves and baked goods etc., photoshoot

We will have a Santa from 10 -noon

Food and beverages

Music will be provided by local country music artist Logan Route

Outdoor Live Nativity in Towanda

Saturday at 4 – 7 PM Join us for a fun OUTDOOR live nativity! As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, please join us to enjoy the animals, and the story of Christmas. We will have free s’mores and kids crafts and the market and cafe will be open late for shopping and dining. We plan to have a donkey, goats, sheep, chickens and bunnies for the kids to enjoy while the adults can sip lattes and do some Christmas shopping! Hope to see you all!

Towanda Hometown Christmas parade

Saturday, 5 p.m. This year, our Hometown Christmas Parade will be a “Reverse Parade/Drive Thru Parade” in which the floats and groups will be stationary along Merrill Parkway in the eastbound lane, while onlookers will slowly drive Southwards on Merrill Parkway to view the parade. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will hand one Goodie Bag per car will be handed to each car as they exit the parade. No candy will be thrown to cars as they drive by. Parade follows the route: Passenger cars will enter Merrill Parkway on Mix Street, travel along Merrill Parkway southbound and exit Elizabeth Street.5 – 6 PM ALL PARTICIPATING FLOAT/GROUPS WILL NOT MOVE

First Baptist Church of Avoca Living Nativity

Christmas Fun for the whole family!! Saturday 3-6 p.m. Come join us for:

Walk through Nativity

FREE Wreath or Christmas tree for each family

FREE cocoa & cookies!

*walk through the nativity with just your family/group

**please wear a mask when not able to social distance (6′) away from those not in your household

