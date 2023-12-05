HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has announced that it will be holding a Christmas concert at Union Square Park.

Christmas at the Square is planned to be the first annual concert in Union Square Park, which is located at the corner of Genesee Street and Seneca Street. The public is invited to the park at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, for a night filled with music and lights.

The concert will have performances by the Hornell High School Show and Jazz Choirs, the Intermediate Select Choir and Color Guard, and Ellen Oakes Kerr. Admission to the concert will be free, and seating will be provided.

Union Square Park opened last month after being announced earlier this year, and it’s the first new park to open in Hornell in almost 50 years. The original Union Park was closed in the 1970s to accommodate urban renewal projects.