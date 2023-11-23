HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The American Legion in Horseheads is inviting veterans and their families to stop by for a Thanksgiving meal.

Post 442 of the American Legion is holding a Veteran’s Thanksgiving Party to show its appreciation to those who have served this country. All veterans, active duty military, and their families are invited to come to the legion in Horseheads to share a meal on Thanksgiving Day. The legion’s doors will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. or until all of the food is gone.

Those who are interested in attending this Thanksgiving party should go to 71 Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. A legion membership is not required to attend.